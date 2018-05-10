Around Rs 3,000 cr sanctioned under PMAY credit-linked subsidy: NHB CEO

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The National Housing Bank (NHB) has sanctioned around Rs 3,018 crore under the credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Sriram Kalyanaraman, MD and CEO of the bank, said here on Thursday.

The CLSS is aimed at benefiting people belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS), low income group (LIG), middle income group-I (MIG-I), and middle income group-II (MIG-II) by providing interest subsidy on the purchase or construction of a house.

Speaking at a conference on housing finance for all, organised by Assocham, the NHB head said: "Under the PMAY (U) Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, NHB has disbursed Rs 3,018 crore against 140,943 units. Under the EWS/LIG scheme, we have disbursed Rs 2,436 crore against 113,081 units and under the MIG scheme, we have disbursed Rs 582 crore against 27,862 units."

He described the amount sanctioned so far as "by far the highest in any scheme in independent India."

Regarding the demands of amendments in PMAY for the middle income groups, Kalyanaraman said the government and the nodal housing bank are ready to consider suggestions on the same.

"Under the MIG (middle income group) we have already made two or three changes. So, if there is a feedback and there is an opportunity, it would definitely be considered."

He also said out of the 44.35 lakh houses sanctioned by the housing ministry for urban areas under PMAY, work has started on 22 lakh houses.

