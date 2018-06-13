American Eagle Outfitters launched in India, plans 25-30 stores

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) on Wednesday said that it plans to open 25-30 stores of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) brand in India.

The firm launched the international mid-to-premium deminwear brand in the country.

According to the company, the planned stores -- 25-30 -- will be opened in the next three years and that the brand will be positioned in the mid-to-premium segment.

"The brand is tragetted at customers aged between 15 and 27 years and this is a very big market size," ABFRL's President International Business Sathyajit Radhakrishnan told IANS over the phone from Bengaluru.

"We plan to open up 25-30 stores in India in the next three years with an average of one store a month for the next three year."

However, the compny did not disclose its investment projections. But industry estimates place the investment required for setting up of a single standalone store at around Rs 1.5 crore.

