AMCHAM India elects Krish Iyer as new chief

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India on Thursday named Walmart India President and CEO Krish Iyer as the Chairperson of its national executive board.

The election took place at the national executive board meeting on April 26, 2018, a statement from AMCHAM India said here.

"Krish Iyer succeeds Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India, who served as AMCHAM (India) Chairperson from April 2016 to April 2018," it said.

Iyer joined Walmart International in 2012, prior to which, he was among the senior leadership with A.S. Watson Group, a health, beauty and lifestyle retailer and Piramyd Retail, a Piramal Enterprises unit, the statement said.

--IANS

