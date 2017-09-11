Ambrane launches affordable smartwatch at Rs 1,999

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Domestic computer accessories firm Ambrane India on Monday launched its latest smartwatch "ASW-11" at only Rs 1,999.

The smartwatch puts the convenience of a smartphone and a fitness tracker at the flick of your wrist, allowing users to even track the daily fitness activities.

It also monitors sleep patterns and steps in a day with pedometer, the company said in a statement.

"Devised for those on the go, this watch would replace your many expensive watches from the case and also play the role of fitness tracker," said Gaurav Dureja, Director, Ambrane India.

The device is available in black with a one-year warranty at leading retail and e-tail stores.

--IANS

vc/na/vm