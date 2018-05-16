Ambika Sharma is USIBC's Managing Director of India operations

New Delhi/Washington, May 16 (IANS) The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) on Wednesday announced that Ambika Sharma will join the USIBC as Managing Director of India operations.

The statement said Sharma will be responsible for overseeing and guiding USIBC's growth strategy in India through its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, as well as leading the charge on policy advocacy issues for USIBC's diverse membership with a variety of stakeholders. She will join USIBC on June 15.

"She is a global leader with deep experience using strategic partnerships to indrive economic ties between India and the world. Ambika's leadership comes at a key time, as American investors are bullish on India and the U.S.-India growth story," said Nisha Biswal, president, USIBC.

Sharma brings over three decades of experience in catalysing business engagement and public policy advocacy. Most recently, Sharma served as Director General for International at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

