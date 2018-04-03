Amazon launches B2B global selling for Indian exporters

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Global e-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday said it has launched B2B (business-to-business) selling for Indian exporters under its "Global Selling programme" to reach business customers across its international marketplaces.

"Amazon Business today announced the expansion of its Global Selling programme by launching B2B selling for Indian exporters," the company said in a statement.

"Through this launch, B2B sellers, manufacturers and exporters will be able to reach thousands of business customers across Amazon's international marketplaces," it said.

The company said the programme -- which started as a pilot late last year -- has received a positive response with over 2,000 exporters registered for B2B global selling at present.

The company's B2B Global Selling program is present in the US, Britain, Germany, France, Japan and India.

According to the e-commerce giant, once the sellers register for the individual marketplaces, they will then be able to export to these Amazon global marketplaces.

"Ranging from sole proprietors to the largest of Fortune 500 enterprises, Indian exporters registered with Amazon Business Global Selling program are able to directly reach out to Amazon's global business customer base and thus get an opportunity to venture into newer market segments," it said.

The company said the program enables features such as business-only pricing and back-end integration that helps exporters manage competitive pricing internationally and assists in managing and fulfilling bulk orders from business customers.

"Amazon Business's Global Selling program will get the sellers in front of decisions makers of Fortune 500 companies as well as medium and small corporations across the world," said Peeyush Nahar, Vice President B2B Marketplace Business, Amazon.

"To support tapping this excellent market of business customers for Indian goods globally, the program offers benefits to the Indian sellers such as discounted referral fees for bulk orders, business price and quantity discounts targeted for business customers, single selling account etc," he added.

