Alliance Air to begin second RCS-UDAN flight from Wednesday

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India on Tuesday said that its subsidiary Alliance Air will commence the Delhi-Gwalior-Indore-Mumbai flight from Wednesday, May 31.

According to the airline, the new service will be the second flight under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS-UDAN). Last month, Alliance Air operated the first flight service under the scheme between Shimla and New Delhi at subsidised air fares.

In a statement, Air India said that the new flight service will be operated three days a week on a 70-seater ATR 72-600 (all economy class) aircraft.

Further, the national passenger carrier pointed out that the Delhi-Gwalior, Mumbai-Indore and Indore-Mumbai legs of the flight will not be covered under the RCS-UDAN, thereby, the benefit of subsidised air tickets will not be applicable for travel between these destinations of the route.

"The benefits of the scheme will apply on other routes that is Gwalior-Delhi with fare of Rs 1,830, Gwalior-Indore with fare of Rs 2,500 and Indore-Gwalior with fare of Rs 2,500," the statement said.

On April 27, 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the RCS-UDAN scheme by inaugurating the first flight between Shimla and New Delhi at a subsidised fare.

--IANS

rv/bg