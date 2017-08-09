AI's Frankfurt-Delhi flight makes precautionary landing in Tehran

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India's Frankfurt-New Delhi flight made a "precautionary landing" in Tehran, Iran, due to "technical reasons" on early Wednesday morning.

The "precautionary landing" was made at 6.20 a.m. local time and all 249 passengers aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight are safe, according to the airline.

"A relief flight departed from Mumbai to Tehran," said AI's spokesperson, adding that a team of engineers and other technical staff have been sent on the "relief flight" operated by a Boeing 747 aircraft.

"Relief flight will come back to Delhi with all the passengers, while engineers and other technical staff will come back to Mumbai after maintenance of the grounded aircraft."

--IANS

