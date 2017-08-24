AI's new chief takes over, seeks employees' support

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Air India's new Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal took charge of his new role on Thursday and met top officials of the airline.

After assuming office, Bansal also sought support from the employees in making the airline financially viable.

Bansal, who also holds the portfolio of Financial Advisor to the Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry, was given additional charge of Air India's CMD on Wednesday.

He succeeds Ashwani Lohani who was on Wednesday named Chairman of the Railway Board.

Bansal is a 1988 batch IAS officer from the Nagaland cadre. He has earlier had a stint with the Ministry of Civil Aviation between 2006 and 2008.

"The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director, Air India to Rajiv Bansal, IAS (NL 88), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, for a period of three months, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet's executive order issued on Wednesday read.

--IANS

rv/him/dg