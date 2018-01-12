Airtel ties up with Amazon to offer free Prime subscription

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has tied up with e-commerce platform Amazon India to offer one-year subscription of Amazon Prime free of cost to its postpaid subscribers.

The telecom major said the offer will be available for its new and existing postpaid subscribers with an "Infinity plan" of Rs 499 or above.

The offer for one year of Amazon Prime is activated exclusively through the Airtel TV app, the company said in a statement.

"By making Prime Video available to our customers for a year at no additional cost, Airtel TV is now able to offer one of the largest and most exciting entertainment experiences," said Sameer Batra, Chief Executive Officer, Wynk, Bharti Airtel.

The statement added that Airtel V-Fiber broadband customers are also eligible for Amazon Prime membership benefits.

Akshay Sahi, Director and Head, Amazon Prime India, said: "This move enables seamless access to Amazon Prime for Airtel postpaid customers, providing a world of new video streaming content and more."

--IANS

