Airtel Payments Bank appoints Anubrata Biswas as MD, CEO

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday announced he appointment of Anubrata Biswas as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Anubrata was the Joint General Manager and Retail Business Head - South India with the ICICI Bank, a statement from Airtel Payments Bank said.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of the payments bank, said: "We are delighted to have Anubrata on board. I am confident that his experience will add immense value to the Bank's agenda of financial inclusion and digital leadership."

The appointment comes five months after former CEO and MD Shashi Arora stepped down in December.

--IANS

rrb/nir