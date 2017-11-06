Airtel will not sponsor Delhi Half Marathon next year if govt doesn't fix pollution

The Delhi Half Marathon has been an annual running event for a little over a decade now. The marathon aims to bring together people in the city to promote fitness and a healthy way of living. But for a city that has been increasingly suffering under a cloud of polluted air, the idea of healthy running is kind of thrown out of the window. Airtel, which has been a long-time sponsor of the Delhi Half Marathon, is urging the government to take action to curb pollution levels in the city or it will back out from supporting the event next year.

Airtel released a statement to the media regarding the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon and the alarming pollution levels in the city that can affect the participants. The telcos said that it has received a number of feedback and concern from people who feel that holding a marathon in a polluted city does more harm than good. Notably, the company said that it will no longer associate itself with the event from next year unless the government takes some active measures to lower air pollution in the city.

The telcos also stated that the organisers of the Delhi Half Marathon, Procam, have ensured every year that the event is conducted "as per international standards, with all the necessary safety and guidelines in place." The organisers have also ensured that they are taking necessary measures to minimise the impact of air pollution on runners. "A team of professionals is being deployed by Procam before the race day to sprinkle salt mixed with effluent treated water across the entire track to ensure that the dust pollution is negated. Furthermore, no vehicles will be plying on the route of the marathon," Airtel's statement reads.

While these are positive steps from the organisers to combat air pollution, the effectiveness of this will be very minimal, which is why Airtel is urging the government to take a more widespread action. In the past, there have been measures such as limiting the number of cars plying on the road on certain days via the Odd/Even method to bring down pollution levels. It interesting to see if Airtel's words are heeded by the authorities and whether the telcos will continue to sponsor the event moving forward.

Airtel's statement in its entirety can be read below:

"Bharti Airtel ('Airtel') has been a strong supporter of the Delhi Half Marathon over the last 10 years, given its positive impact on the city and it being a vibrant platform for all citizens to come together to celebrate the spirit of running. The organizers of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, Procam have made sure that the event is consistently conducted as per international standards, with all necessary safety guidelines in place.

Airtel is proud to have made this event an integral part of the city. However, as a responsible brand, Airtel is always conscious of any event/media property association. We have received a lot of feedback from our customers and citizens at large expressing concern on holding the marathon in view of the prevailing air pollution in the city.

The marathon is an event that infuses the spirit of fitness and good health in Delhi citizens and we love that. We acknowledge it as a voluntary event and runners should take into consideration the environmental factors, including pollution and their health, while participating. For the upcoming edition we have discussed the air quality issue with the organizers, Procam and they have assured us that it is taking several measures to minimize the impact of air pollution on the runners. A team of professionals is being deployed by Procam before the race day to sprinkle salt mixed with effluent treated water across the entire track to ensure that the dust pollution is negated. Furthermore, no vehicles will be plying on the route of the marathon.

Air pollution poses serious health risks and it is important that these concerns are addressed urgently and appropriately by the authorities for Airtel to continue associating with the event next year and beyond."