Aircraft glitch delays Banerjee's departure

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with other passengers, had to wait for three hours to board an Air India flight which got delayed due to a technical glitch.

Banerjee was booked on Air India's New Delhi-Kolkata flight scheduled to take-off around 2.30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to sources, the delay occurred due to a technical snag that grounded the aircraft Banerjee was supposed to have travelled on to Kolkata. The airline pressed another aircraft into service to operate the flight.

"Due to a technical glitch the aircraft which was supposed to have operated the New Delhi-Kolkata flight got grounded. The Chief Minister and other passengers were provided with full facilities as is required under the circumstances," sources said.

"Another aircraft was pressed into service to operate the flight on which the Chief Minister along with other passengers boarded."

The flight was finally operated around 6.00 p.m., sources added.

