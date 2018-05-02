AirAsia India's MD & CEO Abrol resigns

New Delhi/Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India on Wednesday announced that its Managing Director and CEO Amar Abrol has resigned and that he "will be moving back to the AirAsia Group headquarters in Malaysia to work on Group Strategic Projects effective June 2018".

"Abrol had expressed his desire to return to Malaysia to be closer to his family. The Board of AirAsia India would like to thank him for his contributions and will work closely with him to ensure a smooth transition," the company said in a statement.

"Abrol has led AirAsia India operations over the last two years and has expanded its fleet, people and network by three-fold."

--IANS

