Air India suspends three officials for indiscipline

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India on Saturday said that it has suspended three senior officials for "indiscipline".

According to a source, the airline's CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola has taken a tough stand against indiscipline by employees.

"The new policy is to have zero tolerance for indiscipline, late reporting by staff and flight delays," the source said.

The three employees have been suspended for two separate incidents involving "verbal alteration and causing flight delays".

