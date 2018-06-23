India Markets closed

Air India flights delayed due to technical glitch

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India's operations were impacted on Saturday afternoon as a technical glitch delayed many domestic and international flights.

The technical fault in the "back-end server" impacted 13 flights, an airline official told IANS.

According to the official, the technical glitch "broke a link between the reservation and the check-in system", thus forcing the issuance of manual boarding passes to the passengers.

"The technical glitch occurred from 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.," he said, adding that it has been rectified, but "unfortunately, it caused 13 flights delays on an all-India level".

The average delay of flights was between 15 to 20 minutes, the official added.

