Air India flights delayed due to technical glitch

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India's operations were impacted on Saturday afternoon as a technical glitch delayed many domestic and international flights.

The technical fault in the "back-end server" impacted 13 flights, an airline official told IANS.

According to the official, the technical glitch "broke a link between the reservation and the check-in system", thus forcing the issuance of manual boarding passes to the passengers.

"The technical glitch occurred from 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.," he said, adding that it has been rectified, but "unfortunately, it caused 13 flights delays on an all-India level".

The average delay of flights was between 15 to 20 minutes, the official added.

--IANS

rv-rrb/vm