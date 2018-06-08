Air India employees' May salaries expected to be paid by June 15

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) National carrier Air India's employees might have to wait till June 15 to get their May salaries.

According to a staff notice issued on Friday, the airline informed its employees that "disbursement of salary for the month of May 2018 is delayed and the payment is likely to be made on June 15".

Air India has invited bids from financial institutions and banks for a Rs 1,000-crore government guarantee-backed Short Term Loan (STL).

The airline has called for financial bids by June 13 and said that the amount of Rs 1,000 crore will be drawn in June' 18 in one or more trenches.

Earlier, a group of Air India pilots said that they have decided to "stop complete co-operation with the management till the time salary payment is regularised and normal functioning is restored".

The decision to go in for non co-operation was informed to the Indian Commercial Pilot's Association's Central Executive Committee (CEC) in an internal communication dated June 6 by one of its regional units.

"In the REC (Regional Executive Committee) meeting held in Delhi on 6th June 2018, Delhi REC unanimously decided that no wages on time amount to financial stress and mental agony, thereby resulting in undue fatigue which is severely affecting flight safety," the letter said.

"With no notification about delayed salary payment members are being hounded by financial institutions constantly severely affecting their day to day life. Keeping in view of the above consideration REC has decided to stop complete co-operation with the management till the time salary payment is regularized and normal functioning is restored."

