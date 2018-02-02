Air India to be divested by 2018-end: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The central government plans to divest its stake in the national passenger carrier Air India by the end of 2018.

According to the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, the Air India group will be divested as four different entities and that the "information memorandum" will be issued in sometime.

Speaking a day after the Union Budget 2018-19, Sinha said that the government plans to select the winning bidders by June 2018 and that the four different entities will be handed-out by December 2018.

Further, Sinha disclosed that the a foreign airline has show interest in Air India.

