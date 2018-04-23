AI-powered Honor 10 coming on May 15

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Huawei's sub-brand Honor, which has been working on their second generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2018 flagship device, is expected to launch "Honor 10" smartphone in London on May 15.

According to industry sources, "Honor 10" -- that was recently launched in China -- would be launched globally.

An answer to OnePlus6, the sub-40,000 category device is likely to come to India in late May.

The device would be available on Flipkart in direct comparison with Oneplus6 that might be launched as Amazon exclusive, according to sources.

Honor is also working on new dual-camera and consumer-centric innovation.

Recently, the company rolled out 'Face Unlock' feature for Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X smartphones.

It also launched "Ride Mode" feature via HOTA update (Huawei Over The Air) exclusively for its Honor 9 Lite smartphone in India.

