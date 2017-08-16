AI launches direct service on New Delhi-Stockholm route

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India on Wednesday launched its first non-stop flight between New Delhi and Stockholm, Sweden, with an all-female crew.

"We are confident that Air India's first foray to Scandinavia would add new dimensions to trade, commerce and tourism between the two countries -- India and Sweden," said Ashwani Lohani, Air India Chairman.

The airline will operate the thrice a week flight on a Dreamliner B-787.

As per an official statement, eminent Olympian Gagan Narang and Cricketer Harbhajan Singh were among the first passengers who boarded the AI's direct flight to Stockholm.

As per Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi, passenger volume between India and Sweden has increased by 50 per cent in three years and the direct flight is likely to further bolster the growing relationship between the two countries.

Gautam Bhattacharyya, Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Sweden, said: "The direct connection will not only strengthen trade between India and Sweden but also create more business, tourism and educational opportunities."

--IANS

rv/dg