AI launches Amritsar-Birmingham non-stop flight

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) National carrier Air India (AI) on Tuesday launched a non-stop flight from Amritsar to Birmingham.

The twice-a-week direct flight is being operated on the Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham-Amritsar-Delhi route with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the airline said.

"Air India's direct flight from Amritsar to Birmingham and back will not only cater to the needs of the ethnic community to fly direct to city of the Golden Temple but also help to enhance tourism and trade relations between the two countries," the airline said in a statement.

Air India also operates two daily connecting flights from Amritsar to London and back via Delhi.

--IANS

