AI to commence Delhi-Stockholm operations from August

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India on Wednesday said it will commence operations to Stockholm, Sweden, from August 15, 2017.

According to the airline, it will launch the three-days-a-week direct flight between New Delhi and Stockholm from August 15, 2017.

Last week, Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani had said the airline will commence flights to three new destinations in the US besides Stockholm, Nairobi and Tel Aviv during the coming months of 2017.

