New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India on Tuesday said that it will launch a direct flight service between Delhi and Copenhagen from September 16, 2017.

According to the airline, the three times a week service will help improve trade and tourism ties between India and Denmark.

Air India added that the new service will be operated on a state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

