AI Amritsar-Birmingham service to start

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) National carrier Air India on Thursday said it will commence "non-stop" flight operations between Birmingham and Amritsar from February 20.

According to the airline, the twice-a-week service from Amritsar will be operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

"The new flight... will operate on the Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham-Amritsar-Delhi route with the state-of-the-art Dreamliner aircraft on Tuesdays and Thursdays," it said in a statement.

Air India also operates two daily connecting flights from Amritsar to London and back via Delhi.

