Agreement on oil and gas cooperation with Belarus approved

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its "post facto approval" for an agreement between India and Belarus to promote bilateral commercial cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector.

The approval was given by the Union Cabinet at its meeting held here. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two countries on September 12, 2017.

"The MoU will promote bilateral relationship between India and Belarus and it is envisaged to enhance the economic and commercial cooperation between the two sides in oil and natural gas sector," the cabinet said in a statement.

"Under the MoU, both sides will work towards establishing cooperation in the areas of upstream and downstream activities, capacity building, technology transfer, enhanced oil recovery and development of mature fields in India."

The statement added that the MoU shall remain in force for three years.

--IANS

rv/dg