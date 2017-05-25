AfDB President hopes India helps bank's skill, power agenda

Gandhinagar, May 25 (IANS) Elated over the outcome of the five-day annual meeting of African Development Bank (AfDB) and interaction with the Union Ministers, bank President Akinwumi Adesina on Thursday said he hoped India will substantially contribute towards its transformation agenda in skill development, power and agriculture.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of its annual meeting, Adesina said: "... had fruitful meetings with Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely, Power Minister Piyush Goyal, and other Indian Ministers. All these meetings are expected to substantially contribute to the bank's new transformation agenda encapsulated in the high 5s -- related to the fields of power, agriculture (food security), connectivity (transportation), industrialisation (skill development), and health."

He was addressing a press conference at the Mahatma Mandir here. This is the first time that an AfDB annual meeting has been held outside the African continent.

The AfDB annual meeting started here from May 22.

"The bank is looking forward to scaling up technologies and investments in future technologies for skilling African youths," he said.

He said the youths in Africa should actively participate in agricultural activities.

The bank President said he even sees the possibilities of Bollywood films contributing to encouragement to the African youths.

