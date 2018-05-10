AAI to modernise Air Traffic Management communication infrastructure

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday said that it has entered into a 15-year contract worth Rs 945 crore with Harris Corporation for its 'Futuristic Telecommunications Infrastructure' initiatives.

"Harris Corporation will serve as the prime contractor and systems integrator for the same," AAI said in a statement.

"This initiative will upgrade network operations, enhance security, and improve the performance, reliability and quality of India's air traffic management communications network, while reducing telecommunications costs."

The AAI provides air navigation services in the country, controlling and managing the entire Indian airspace covering 2.8 million square nautical miles (MSNM).

