AAI to take up development works at 4 airports

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Aiming to improve and develop airport infrastructure to meet growing traffic demands, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will undertake new development works at Lucknow, Deoghar, Rajkot and Allahabad airports.

According to a civil aviation ministry statement, AAI plans to construct new integrated passenger terminal building at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,230 crore.

"Passenger traffic at this airport has grown steadily during the last five years. The new terminal will be able to handle 4,000 passengers during peak hour and 6.35 million passengers per annum," the statement said.

At Deoghar in Jharkhand, AAI will develop the airport to facilitate joint use for civil operation up to Airbus-320 and DRDO operation up to C-130 type of aircraft.

The work will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 401.34 crore on fixed cost basis and Rs 427.43 crore on completion cost basis.

"An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between the government of Jharkhand, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and AAI in March, 2017. As per the MoU, there will be financial input to the tune of Rs 50 crore by government of Jharkhand, Rs 200 crore by DRDO and balance cost by AAI."

To meet the demand of increasing air travel in Allahabad, a new civil enclave will be developed by AAI at an estimated cost of Rs 125.76 crore. The new terminal is to be made operational before the 'Ardh Kumbh Mela' to be held in January 2019.

AAI will also take up the work of development of greenfield airport at Hirasar, Rajkot in Gujarat on Build, Operate and Maintain basis.

"The Government of Gujarat has provided the land free of cost and proposed the construction of the greenfield airport to meet the traffic potential of Saurashtra region, as indicated by its high level of economic grow"h," the statement added.

