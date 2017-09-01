6 FDI proposals totalling Rs 503.40 cr approved

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The government on Friday said it had approved four Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proposals totalling Rs 503.40 crore, including those of AMP Solar India and Aditya Birla Capital.

"From July 1 to August 31, the Department of Economic Affairs has given nod to six FDI proposals of Rs 503.40 crore," a Finance Ministry statement said here.

The AMP Solar India's proposal involve FDI of Rs 500 crore and Firstspace Development Management's Rs 8.5 lakh FDI.

CVC Asia's approved proposal involved an FDI of Rs 3.32 crore for setting up an investment advisory entity exempt from registration with Sebi.

The Aditya Birla Capital does not involve any fresh FDI, the statement said.

