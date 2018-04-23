50 new 'Moto Hubs' opened in western UP

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday opened 50 new "Moto Hubs" in western Uttar Pradesh, including in Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra and Meerut.

Along with Moto x4 and Moto z2 Force smartphones, "Moto Hubs" provide access and availability to Motorola's online exclusive devices like Moto e4 plus and Moto g5 plus, the company said in a statement.

"We have received encouraging response to the previously opened Moto Hubs in NOIDA and are confident of a promising response from the customers in other parts of west UP," said Sanjay Bhattacharya, Regional Sales Lead, Motorola Mobility India.

50 new 'Moto Hubs' were inaugurated in Telangana last week.

The company also has 100 "Moto Hubs" across Tamil Nadu, with 50 in Chennai, and 100 in Karnataka.

