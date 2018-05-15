5 Indian partners win AWS '2018 APN Excellence Awards'

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL), an Amazon company, on Tuesday announced five Indian partners as winners who helped customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

The diverse nature of the "2018 APN Excellence Awards" winners reflected the opportunity provided for partners who helped customers remove the friction of managing IT infrastructure and set the platform for innovation, said Amitabh Jacob, Head of India Channels and Alliances at AISPL.

"These partners have invested in their businesses to make it more customer-centric as well as in their employees through the various AWS training and certification programmes on offer," Jacob said in a statement.

The five winners under various categories are Minfy Technologies Pvt Ltd, Freshworks Pvt Ltd, Powerupcloud Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Druva and Nucleus Software Exports Pvt Ltd.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global partner programme, focused on helping thousands of partners build successful businesses or solutions on AWS Cloud.

