3-day Google India summit to nurture youth in technology

Panaji, Feb 23 (IANS) With an aim to creating a pool of highly-skilled workforce in the country, Google on Friday announced a three-day 'Developer Students Club' (DSC) summit in Goa.

The summit -- from February 23 to 25 -- is aimed at giving the Indian student community a head-start on Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Mobile and Web Development technologies.

"To broaden access to world-class technology curricula for students, we are delighted to launch the 'Developer Students Club' summit that would make it easy for students and developers to gain the skills they need to be successful in the changing technology landscape," William Florance, Developer Products Group and Skilling Lead, Google, said in a statement.

The inaugural batch will see 200 student ambassadors from 98 cities across 170 colleges in India attend the three-day event.

The students would learn about various emerging technologies through a series of engaging sessions from experts from Google and industry and hands-on one-to-one mentoring activities.

The summit will also have a 'Design Thinking' workshop by university innovation fellows from across the country.

