12 lakh customers in India shifted to BSNL in 2017-18

Kolkata, April 4 (IANS) Twelve lakh customers throughout the country opted for portability from other networks to state-owned BSNL in the last financial year, a top company official said here on Wednesday.

"BSNL's revenue collection has been better than other network providers in the last fiscal, although a general trend of 10-20 per cent decline in revenue collection has been observed in the mobile industry," Chief General Manager of Calcutta Telephones S.P. Tripathi said at a media meet here.

The company has also fared well in fulfilling target for sale of SIM cards and promptly attending to complaints from customers.

"Across the country, 12 lakh customers have opted for portability from other networks to BSNL in the last financial year (2017-18)," Tripathi said.

He said that BSNL-Calcutta Telephones had launched a new family broadband combo plan where three pre-paid mobile connections with unlimited calls to any network in India and data facility for a monthly charge of Rs. 1,199 would be offered to family members on the recommendation of the subscriber.

The download speed will be 10 mbps till 40 GB and 2 mbps after that in this unlimited plan, which, Tripathi hoped, would be popular and give a big push to BSNL's business.

Giving details of various packages for landline connection, Tripathi mentioned that Sunday and night time free calling facility to BSNL network would be an added feature of landline connections in various plans.

He said installation fees had been waived off for new landline, broadband and FTTH connections.

The public sector undertaking plans to provide only high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections, which is a feature of smart cities, in New Town area on the northeast fringes of the city.

