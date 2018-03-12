118 mobile phone manufacturing units set up in 3 years: Minister

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) As many as 118 mobile phone manufacturing units have been set up in the country in the last three years, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

According to the Minister, this compares with only two units in 2014.

"With these 118 units, India will soon become a manufacturing hub for mobile phones," he tweeted.

Earlier, Prasad said India's digital story is finding resonance globally and that the digital companies are coming to the country in a big way.

--IANS

